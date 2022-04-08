Saffron-Clad Man in UP Publicly Threatens to Rape Muslim Women, FIR Registered

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, 8 April, registered an FIR after a video of a saffron-clad man publicly threatening to kidnap and rape Muslim women went viral on social media.

In the video shot at an event in Sitapur district, the priest can be seen addressing a gathering from his car to cheers and chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' by the crowd.

The man, identified as Bajrang Muni, can be heard saying that he will kidnap and rape Muslim women if any Muslim man harasses women in the area. The gathering was reportedly organised on 2 April.