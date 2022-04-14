This is Not a Photo From Ranbir-Alia’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations, It’s From an Ad
While the two got married on Thursday, this photo is from an ad shoot and not from their wedding celebrations.
A photo of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt dressed in bridal attire with henna on her hands is doing the rounds on social media, to claim that it shows a photo of Bhatt during her mehendi (henna) ceremony.
The claim comes a day after actor and mother of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, spoke to the media, confirming the pair's wedding date, which is set to take place on 14 April 2022.
However, we found that the photograph being shared as Bhatt's pre-wedding celebration is actually a behind-the-scene photo of the actor preparing for an advertisement for Cadbury Perk.
The photo was also shared by celebrity henna artist Veena Nagda on her Instagram account in March 2021.
CLAIM
The photograph is being shared to claim that it shows Alia Bhatt during her pre-wedding henna ceremony.
Archives of more such claims can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a Google search using 'Alia Bhatt bridal' as keywords.
The results led us to a DNA report from 11 February 2021 that noted that mehendi artist Veena Nagda had shared photos of Bhatt "from the sets".
The article shared a post by Nagda, whose caption mentioned that the photo was taken "On sets of Cadbury Perk Advertisement".
Taking a clue from this, we looked for the video on YouTube and found a video uploaded to Cadbury Perk India's channel on 3 March 2021 that showed Bhatt in the same attire as seen in the claim.
We also looked for photos of Bhatt on Nagda's Instagram account and saw a post dated 6 March 2021, which showed a similar photo of Nagda with Alia Bhatt.
Bhatt had also shared the advertisement on her verified Instagram account on 5 March 2021 and was tagged as a paid partnership with Cadbury Perk India.
Clearly, an old photograph showing actor Alia Bhatt dressed for an advertisement was shared to claim that it showed her during a pre-wedding ceremony ahead of her wedding with actor Ranbir Kapoor.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.