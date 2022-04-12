Video of Scuffle During 'The Kashmir Files' Screening Shared With Communal Spin

A video showing a man distributing saffron scarves to women while he is being made to apologise to them is going viral on social media.

The claim states that the man is a Muslim teacher from a Christian school who forced the girls to offer namaz in the school and later was asked to apologise and hand saffron scarves to them.

However, we found that the video is from a PVR theatre in Maharashtra's Nashik. The man distributing saffron scarves was part of the theatre's management team who had allegedly asked some women to remove saffron stoles that they wore when they came to watch The Kashmir Files, leading to a scuffle.

We also contacted a local journalist and police who denied the claims made in the viral posts.