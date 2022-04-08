Uttar Pradesh: Body of Missing Minor Girl Found at Asaram's Ashram in Gonda
The police said that the girl's body was found in a vehicle parked on the premises of the ashram.
The body of a 13-year-old girl, who had gone missing on 5 April, has been found on the premises of an ashram owned by jailed godman Asaram in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda.
The police said that the girl's body was found in a vehicle parked inside the ashram.
"On 5 April, the police received information that a 13-year-old girl has gone missing. The FIR was against three named persons. On the night of 7 April, police received information that a body was inside a vehicle at a Satsang Sthal right in front of her home. Higher officials and dog squads were immediately dispatched. The postmortem is on. Evidence is being collected," said Additional SP of Gonda, Shiv Raj Prajapati.
The girl had been missing for the last four days. The car in which the body was found had been parked in the ashram for the last few days.
More About the Case
Late on Thursday night, a strong foul smell emanated from the car. When some of the ashram workers opened the door, they found the girl's body and immediately informed the police.
The police have sealed the ashram and a forensic team is examining the car in which the body was found.
The deceased's mother said the girl went missing on Tuesday night, and that she, along with others, had searched for her in nearby areas. She also informed that her husband had also been missing for several years.
"Those who are responsible for my husband's disappearance are also responsible for my daughter's murder," she claimed.
Asaram is currently serving a life term at the Jodhpur Central Jail in connection with the rape of a minor girl. The apex body of saints in the country had declared him a fake ascetic.
