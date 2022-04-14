Video of a Girl Carrying a Gun in UP Shared With False Communal Spin

On conducting a keyword search on Google using "Mainpuri girl caught with a gun," we came across an article in the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, which carried the same video.

The article stated that the incident took place at the jail square of Kotwali area of ​​Mainpuri on 12 April.

Kotwali incharge Anil Kumar was quoted in the article as saying that the girl seen in the video is Karishma Yadav and that she is now behind bars.

We then contacted Mainpuri Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Rai, who clarified that the incident took place on 12 April and the girl in the video got arrested the same day.