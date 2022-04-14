ADVERTISEMENT

Video of a Girl Carrying a Gun in UP Shared With False Communal Spin

The video shows a girl identified as Karishma Yadav, who is neither a teacher nor a Muslim.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Video of a Girl Carrying a Gun in UP Shared With False Communal Spin
i

A video showing a woman police personnel retrieving a gun from a girl is being shared on social media with a claim that the latter is a Muslim teacher who was nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Mainpuri.

However, we found that the video is being shared with a false communal overtone. The girl has been identified as Karishma Yadav and was arrested by the UP Police in Mainpuri on 12 April for carrying arms with her.

Also Read

Video of Man Attacking Women in UP's Mirzapur Shared With False Communal Spin

Video of Man Attacking Women in UP's Mirzapur Shared With False Communal Spin
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM

One of the captions of the viral video said, "UP : मैनपुरी में जींस में तमंचा लगाकर घूम रही एक मुस्लिम शिक्षिका को पुलिस ने दबोचा है।"

[UP: A Muslim teacher who is carrying a revolver in her jeans gets caught by the police in Mainpuri.]

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archived version of the post can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/4XH7-ZAB9">here</a>.</p></div>

An archived version of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

Archived versions of similar posts can be seen here, here, here, and here.

Also Read

Old Video From Mumbai's Ganpati Visarjan Shared As Ram Navami Celebrations

Old Video From Mumbai's Ganpati Visarjan Shared As Ram Navami Celebrations

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

On conducting a keyword search on Google using "Mainpuri girl caught with a gun," we came across an article in the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, which carried the same video.

The article stated that the incident took place at the jail square of Kotwali area of ​​Mainpuri on 12 April.

Kotwali incharge Anil Kumar was quoted in the article as saying that the girl seen in the video is Karishma Yadav and that she is now behind bars.

We then contacted Mainpuri Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Rai, who clarified that the incident took place on 12 April and the girl in the video got arrested the same day.

"The girl in the video is Karishma Yadav. She completed her studies only till Class 12 and is not a teacher. She used to live with her family in Firozabad."
Ashok Kumar Rai, Mainpuri SSP

According to Rai, Yadav was carrying a gun to protect herself from her relatives, who were demanding her parents' property after their death. He stated that her mother had first shot her father and later shot herself in 2021.

Evidently, the claims stating a Muslim teacher was caught carrying a gun in UP's Mainpuri is false.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Video of People Waving Saffron Flags on Mosque in UP Falsely Shared as Karauli

Video of People Waving Saffron Flags on Mosque in UP Falsely Shared as Karauli

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×