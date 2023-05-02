Sudarshan News Shares Bengaluru Video With False Claim About 'Child Kidnappers'

A video showing a burqa-clad woman and two other men being taken away by police personnel.
The claim: The claim with the viral video states that 'child kidnappers' were arrested by police in Bengaluru.
It also states that the people in the video are 'illegal Bangladeshi or Rohingya' who are now settled in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, the viral video was shared by right-wing propaganda website Sudarshan News with the same claim.
(Similar archives of these claims can be seen here and here. We also recieved a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline.)
The truth: This video is from Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru but does not show 'child kidnappers' being caught 'red-handed' by the police.
The police are seen taking away a family to the police station after one of them allegedly touched a minor girl in a mosque.
Later, it was found that the person was battling a mental health condition, because of which the minor's parents refused to file an official complaint against him.
How did we find out the truth?: We did not find any reports about such incident happening in Bengaluru.
We reached out to DCP East Bengaluru, Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, who told us that this video is from the early morning of 16 April.
He also added that the claim with the viral video is false.
"This video shows a Muslim family in Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru. One of them is 29-year-old man who is battling a mental health condition and was brought for treatment at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences(NIMHANS), Bengaluru. He had touched a minor girl of five months in a mosque due to which her parents had called the police on the spot. However, this was not a child-lifting case. The minor was accompanied by her parents throughout," said Guled.
He added that the medical condition of the alleged accused was discussed and his reports were seen, so the minor's parents refused to file any complaint against him.
We have debunked a similar misleading claim about child kidnapping shared by Sudarshan News in the past. You can read it here.
Conclusion: A false narrative of 'child kidnapping' was added by Sudarshan News to a video showing police taking away some people on the streets.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)