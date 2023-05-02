Sudarshan News Shares Bengaluru Video With False Claim About 'Child Kidnappers'

A video showing a burqa-clad woman and two other men being taken away by police personnel.

The claim: The claim with the viral video states that 'child kidnappers' were arrested by police in Bengaluru.

It also states that the people in the video are 'illegal Bangladeshi or Rohingya' who are now settled in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, the viral video was shared by right-wing propaganda website Sudarshan News with the same claim.