Was Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Declared Most Powerful Man by Forbes? No!

An image showing Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, allegedly on the cover of Forbes magazine's April issue is being shared on social media platforms. The cover purportedly deemed Khamenei as the 'most powerful man.'
How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the image and did not find any credible sources that would verify it.
Following this we checked the Forbes magazine website to see if Khamenei had been named as the most powerful man.
We found the April-May issue, which featured American investor and businessman Todd Boehly on the cover.
The cover came out on 1 April and featured Boehly. Forbes described Boehly's business empire's strategy as using the money earned from his unexciting yet reliable annuities business to establish a sports and entertainment empire worth billions of dollars.
We also looked for the source of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's photo by running a Google reverse image search.
We came across the image on Khamenei's official website from 21 October 2015. It was featured in a letter written by the supreme leader to President Hassan Rouhani of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).
Conclusion: It is clear that Khamenei was not featured on the cover of Forbes magazine.
