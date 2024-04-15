Does This Video Show Iranian Drones Being Intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome? No!

A video showing missiles being intercepted is going viral on the internet to claim that it shows a recent clash between Iranian drones and Israel's Iron Dome.
What have users said?: Those sharing the post have uploaded it with a caption mentioning, "BREAKING: Iran just failed the iron dome of Israel when it attacked on Israel hours ago."
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to October 2023 and is unrelated to the recent conflict between Iran and Israel.
What led us to the truth?: We noticed that the viral video carried the logo of 'The Telegraph' and it mentioned the location as Israel's Ashkelon.
Taking this forward, we performed a keyword search on YouTube using the words "ashkelon israel the telegraph".
This was shared on 12 October 2023 with a title that said, "Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Hamas rockets in Ashkelon."
News reports: Team WebQoof found a report published by The Daily Mail, which carried the same video. The report was published on 12 October 2023 and the video's caption corroborated the location as Ashkelon.
According to NDTV, Hamas had fired thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel that overwhelmed the impenetrable system, the Iron Dome.
The report, too, carried a similar keyframe as the viral video.
Conclusion: The video is old and is unrelated to the recent Iran-Israel conflict.
