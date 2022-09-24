Mahsa Amini: Crackdown in Iran is Characteristic of Khamenei's Theocratic Regime

"I can't be a mute spectator anymore. The deaths of men and women in the 2019 uprising broke my faith in the regime. Mahsa's death is just the final nail in the coffin," a 46-year-old Iranian woman named Mehjabin told The Quint as protests catalysed by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini continue to rock the country.

Amini was whisked away by the "morality police" for not donning her hijab properly. She died in their custody, with a CT scan theorising that the cause of her death was a blow to the head.