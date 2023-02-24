News Agency ANI Quoting 'Non-Existent', 'Fake' Sources: EU DisinfoLab Report

Belgian NGO EU DisinfoLab – a non-profit that works to tackle disinformation campaigns related to the European Union – published its latest investigation on news agency ANI, which discusses how the agency has repeatedly quoted sources from defunct organisations in its articles with "pro-India narratives."

The report follows two similar ones published in 2019 and 2020.

In its 2019 report, the Lab discovered 265 fake local media outlets in India which were "designed to influence the EU and the UN by repeatedly criticising Pakistan.”

It traced this coordinated activity to the Internet Protocol (IP) address of one Srivastava Group, which had come under scrutiny after sponsoring a visit for 29 Members of European Parliament (MEPs) to Kashmir in October 2019.