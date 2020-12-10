ANI Boosted Huge Global Network of Fake Media Websites: Study

EU Disinfo Lab, a European NGO, has unearthed a 15-year-long disinformation campaign organised by Indian stakeholders targeting ‘international institutions and serving the interest of the Indian government’.

The year-long investigation titled ‘Indian Chronicles’ named news agency ANI and Srivastava Group, which had come under spotlight for arranging a visit of the far-right Members of the European Parliament in 2019, as stakeholders of this operation.