AAP Leader Raghav Chadha's Image From Lakmé Fashion Week in Makeup is Edited
AAP's youngest leader Raghav Chadha walked at the Lakmé Fashion show for his maternal uncle and fashion designer.
An edited photo of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in makeup and coloured hair is going viral on social media to claim that it was his look for the Lakmé Fashion Week, which was held in Delhi.
Chadha, walked the ramp for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva on 27 March. He was was dressed in an all black attire and was the showstopper at the event.
CLAIM
One of the viral posts said, "AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha walking the ramp at the Lakmé Fashion Week."
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We did a keyword search on Google using 'Raghav Chadha at Lakme Fashion show', and found a video uploaded by Fashion Design Council of India's (FDCI) official Instagram handle on 27 March 2022.
The photo has been taken from this 16 second long video.
In the video, Chadha mentioned that he walked the ramp for FDCI Lakmé Fashion Week for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.
On comparing the edited photo with the original video it is evident that the image has been altered to add makeup and colour to Chadha's hair.
Clearly, the viral photo showing Raghav Chadha in make-up is digitally altered to mock the AAP leader.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.