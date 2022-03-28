AAP Leader & RS MP Raghav Chadha Turns Model, Walks Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week
Chadha said that he walked the ramp for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Punjab election co-in-charge Raghav Chadha walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi on Sunday, 27 March.
Dressed in an all-black attire, the newly-elected and youngest Rajya Sabha member was the show-stopper at the event. Sharing the video of his walk on Instagram, Chadha said that he walked the ramp for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.
Celebrities including Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Soha Ali Khan also walked the ramp at the fashion week.
Davender Sharma, who is the private secretary of Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of Delhi, also tweeted the video on Sunday.
Chadha was the Punjab election co-in-charge in the recently-concluded state Assembly election, where AAP swept the polls by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly constituencies.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.