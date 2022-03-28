AAP Leader & RS MP Raghav Chadha Turns Model, Walks Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Punjab election co-in-charge Raghav Chadha walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi on Sunday, 27 March.

Dressed in an all-black attire, the newly-elected and youngest Rajya Sabha member was the show-stopper at the event. Sharing the video of his walk on Instagram, Chadha said that he walked the ramp for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.