Video From Haryana Viral As Alleged EVM Fraud in Bihar Elections

At the beginning of the video, the person shooting the video states that a boy has been caught ‘hanging’ the EVM at “Rukhi Gaon.”

A relevant keyword search led us to an article by Amar Ujala stating that during the Baroda bypoll elections, “a young man was giving out the voter slip from the machine and he had connected the machine with the help of mobile WiFi.”

Meanwhile, some people from the village accused him of casting fake votes. However, it was later found upon investigation that the machine was an e-voter slip machine.

Two local reporters from Haryana confirmed to The Quint that the video was indeed from Baroda, however no foul play was found on investigation.