Delhi Polls: Manoj Tiwari Used Deepfake to Reach Larger Voter Base

Ahead of the recently concluded Delhi Assembly election on 8 February, BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari used deepfake technology to reach out to a larger vote base in which he can be heard taking a dig at the present Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Vice reported.

A series of videos were circulated on WhatsApp on 7 February in which Tiwari said, “Kejriwal said that he will start 500 new schools. Have they started? He said they will install 15 lakh CCTV cameras. Have they installed? He just cheated us on the basis of such promises. But now Delhi has a chance to change it all. Please press the lotus button on 8 February to form Modi-ji led government.”