‘Steps Being Taken to Curb Fake News,’ Says RS Prasad in Lok Sabha

The government on Wednesday, 5 February, said there is no proposal to link social media profiles of users with their Aadhaar numbers and asserted that steps are being taken to curb spreading of fake news and pornography through social media platforms.

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said that pornography, particularly child pornography, is a "serious menace" and measures are being taken to curb it.

"Revenge porn is also rising in the country", he told Lok Sabha during Question Hour.