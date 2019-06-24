Deepfakes Were ‘Used by BJP’ in Delhi Polls, But How Do They Work?

(This video explaining how deepfakes work and how they are made has been reposted from The Quint’s archive in light of the Bharatiya Janata Party reportedly using the technology to create videos of the party’s Delhi President Manoj Tiwari in Hindi, English, and Haryanvi to reach out to voters from different linguistic groups ahead of the Assembly elections.)

Deepfakes. Very real looking fake videos of people doing or saying something they never said or did.