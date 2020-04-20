Currency Notes Strewn in Indore to Spread COVID-19? It’s Fake News

We noticed that some of the claims we saw said that the incident had happened in Indore. We looked up news reports about it, and found that the incident had actually happened, when the locals in an area of Indore called Hari Nagar found notes of multiple denominations scattered on the road. A report by NDTV further said that police officials were informed and they came and collected the notes with precautionary notes and were investigating the matter.

The Quint then reached out to police officials in Indore to find out more about the incident.

Speaking to The Quint, Rajeev Bhadoria, in-charge of Hira Nagar police station in Indore, said that the notes had not been not thrown on the road on purpose or with any bad intentions and that the rumours doing the rounds about the incident were wrong.