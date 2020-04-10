Andhra Temple Turned Into Quarantine Facility for Muslims? No
CLAIM
A viral video on various social media platforms is being shared with a claim that a Hindu temple has been converted into a quarantine facility for Muslims. In the video, multiple men and women wearing skull caps and burqas can be seen exiting a building.
“Kanipakam Ganesh temple, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, is being used as a quarantine centre by the Sickular AP CM Jagan!! Why not Mosques n Churches r taken for the same purpose?! People wearing slippers inside our temple (sic),” the claim along with the video reads.
The video is also being circulated on Twitter with the same claim.
TRUE OR FALSE?
False.
The Quint can confirm that the claim with which the video is being circulated is absolutely false as the building which people can be seen exiting in the video is not a Hindu temple but an indoor lodging in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district.
WHAT WE FOUND
A closer look at the video revealed that the poster hanging outside the building read ‘Sri Ganesh Sadan’.
Next, we looked up the place on Google Maps and learnt that it is an indoor lodging in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.
We were also able to match frames from the video with the images available on Google maps.
Hence, a video showing people coming out of a lodging facility is being shared with a claim that it’s a temple being used as a quarantine centre.
