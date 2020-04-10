Andhra Temple Turned Into Quarantine Facility for Muslims? No

A viral video on various social media platforms is being shared with a claim that a Hindu temple has been converted into a quarantine facility for Muslims. In the video, multiple men and women wearing skull caps and burqas can be seen exiting a building.

“Kanipakam Ganesh temple, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, is being used as a quarantine centre by the Sickular AP CM Jagan!! Why not Mosques n Churches r taken for the same purpose?! People wearing slippers inside our temple (sic),” the claim along with the video reads.