Audio Blaming Kejriwal for Migrant Crisis Falsely Linked to Salve

“And the most criminal acts of yours, which is unpardonable – why did your government allow DTC buses to ply under lockdown? Why? If you had a humanitarian concern, why didn’t you ferry the people to their respective destinations? Why did you dump them at Anand Vihar? You criminal!,” the person says in the clip.

He also blames the Delhi government for the violence in Delhi and says that the people in Delhi must be repenting after electing him to power.

The four-minute long audio clip has been shared both on Facebook and Twitter.