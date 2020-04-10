Audio Blaming Kejriwal for Migrant Crisis Falsely Linked to Salve
CLAIM
An audio clip which has been attributed to ex-Solicitor General and senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, Harish Salve, is doing the rounds on various social media platforms. In the audio note, the man can be heard blaming the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi for the exodus of the migrant labourers.
“And the most criminal acts of yours, which is unpardonable – why did your government allow DTC buses to ply under lockdown? Why? If you had a humanitarian concern, why didn’t you ferry the people to their respective destinations? Why did you dump them at Anand Vihar? You criminal!,” the person says in the clip.
He also blames the Delhi government for the violence in Delhi and says that the people in Delhi must be repenting after electing him to power.
The four-minute long audio clip has been shared both on Facebook and Twitter.
(An archived version can be found here.)
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
The audio note has been falsely attributed to Salve. Speaking to fact-checking website AltNews, Salve called the note ‘fake’. He further added that the he will lodge a complain with the Delhi Commissioner of Police about this matter.
Further, we found an interview of Salve with NDTV from December, 2019 and the voices are starkly different.
(With inputs from AltNews)
