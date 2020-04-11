No, Ratan Tata Did Not Say Economy Will Bounce Back After Corona
CLAIM
A social media post on the state of the Indian economy during the coronavirus pandemic – attributed to industrialist Ratan Tata – has gone viral on both Facebook and Twitter.
The post claims that Ratan Tata has written:
The viral post has been shared several times on Facebook and Twitter.
Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad’s Commissioner of Police, also shared the viral ‘motivational’ post.
TRUE OR FALSE
However, the words have been falsely attributed to Ratan Tata.
In a series of posts on Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday, 11 April, Tata confirmed that he has “never said, nor written this.”
He added that it was important to always verify news circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.
“Fake news is harmful to us and we must always verify it,” Tata said.
