No, a Maulvi Didn’t Perform Priyanka Gandhi’s Wedding Rituals

Pandit Iqbal Kishen Reu was employed in the railways and had a thorough knowledge of Kashmiri Karm Kand. He was a practising Kul Purohit and after performing the marriage of Priyanka with Robert, according to Kashmiri Pandit traditions, he left this job.

Evidently, an image of a Kashmiri Pandit performing the wedding rites of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being shared on social media with a false claim.

The Gandhi family has often been the target of fake news on grounds on religion. The Quint has earlier debunked claims stating that Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi offered namaz at Indira Gandhi’s funeral. In another false claim, several users on social media stated that Rahul offered namaz at a Shiv Temple in MP. You can read our fact-check here.

(This story was first debunked by Alt News.)