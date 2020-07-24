No, a Maulvi Didn’t Perform Priyanka Gandhi’s Wedding Rituals

The bearded person in the photograph is Pandit Iqbal Kishen Reu, a Kashmiri Pandit priest.

Team Webqoof
Published24 Jul 2020, 12:57 PM IST
WebQoof
3 min read

An image of Priyanka Gandhi from her wedding day is being shared on social media with a false claim, that the wedding rituals of Priyanka and Robert Vadra were performed in Islamic fashion by a Maulvi.

No, a Maulvi Didn’t Perform Priyanka Gandhi’s Wedding Rituals
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

The Quint found that the claim is absolutely baseless and the bearded person in the photograph is Pandit Iqbal Kishen Reu, a Kashmiri Pandit priest who also conducted the wedding rituals of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Also Read
Pics From Libya, B’luru Shared as ‘Indian Jet Shot Down in Nepal’

THE CLAIM

The claim shared along with the aforementioned image being circulated, reads: “प्रियंका गांधी के निकाह में पधारे थे महान मौलवी । हिन्दू बोलकर हिन्दूओ का अपमान करते हैं । सबूत देख लो कायरो तुम्हें मूर्ख बनाने वाले मुस्लिम हैं।”

(Translation: Great Maulvi showed up at Priyanka Gandhi’s wedding. By calling themselves Hindu, they insult all Hindus. Here’s proof for all the cowards. These Muslims are fooling us.)

The image with the same false claim was shared on a Facebook group called ‘BJP Mission 400 for 2024’ and had over 700 likes and 600 shares at the time of writing this story.

An archived version of the post can be accessed <a href="https://archive.is/NuYNc">here</a>.
An archived version of the post can be accessed here.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
An archived version of the post can be accessed <a href="https://archive.is/gYsHS">here</a>.
An archived version of the post can be accessed here.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
An archived version of the Tweet can be accessed <a href="https://archive.is/cBNVh">here</a>.
An archived version of the Tweet can be accessed here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
Also Read
Truck-Chopper Accident in Brazil Falsely Viral as One From Punjab

WHAT WE FOUND

A Google search using the keywords “Priyanka Gandhi’s Wedding” helped us find this India Today article dated 28 February 1997. The article mentioned that “Priyanka will be wearing the same pale pink sari that Indira wore at her wedding, and the same priest that married her grandmother will grace this occasion too.”

No, a Maulvi Didn’t Perform Priyanka Gandhi’s Wedding Rituals
(Source: India Today/Screenshot)

Another feature on Priyanka, authored by Journalist Rashid Kidwai for news website DailyO, mentioned that Iqbal Kishan Reu, the Gandhis’ family priest, performed the rites.

No, a Maulvi Didn’t Perform Priyanka Gandhi’s Wedding Rituals
(Source: DailyO/Screenshot)

Next, we reached out to a Congress spokesperson who helped us source images from the wedding.

No, a Maulvi Didn’t Perform Priyanka Gandhi’s Wedding Rituals
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Pandit Iqbal Kishen Reu was employed in the railways and had a thorough knowledge of Kashmiri Karm Kand. He was a practising Kul Purohit and after performing the marriage of Priyanka with Robert, according to Kashmiri Pandit traditions, he left this job.

Evidently, an image of a Kashmiri Pandit performing the wedding rites of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being shared on social media with a false claim.

The Gandhi family has often been the target of fake news on grounds on religion. The Quint has earlier debunked claims stating that Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi offered namaz at Indira Gandhi’s funeral. In another false claim, several users on social media stated that Rahul offered namaz at a Shiv Temple in MP. You can read our fact-check here.

(This story was first debunked by Alt News.)

Also Read
Viral Posts Falsely Claim Dr Kafeel Khan Granted Bail, Out of Jail

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!