Viral Posts Falsely Claim Dr Kafeel Khan Granted Bail, Out of Jail

The Quint found no news of Dr Khan being released on bail on 22 July, but found a report dated 15 July which said that a hearing on his bail plea had been deferred due to the pandemic.

Another news report by The Hindu dated 20 July quoted Dr Khan’s lawyer as saying that the bail hearing had been deferred to 22 July.

“The Allahabad High Court was scheduled to hear the bail plea on 15 July but it was deferred to 22 July, after its functioning was affected due to the COVID pandemic,” he had said.

It is clear that the messages about him having been released started going viral on the day that this hearing was scheduled to take place.