No, a 1963 Sci-Fi Movie Wasn't Titled 'The Omicron Variant'

As more and more countries are reporting cases of the Omicron variant, misinformation around the virus continues to spread unabated. Untruths, unverified messages, and conspiracy theories about the virus being "planned" have made a comeback.

A movie poster titled 'The Omicron Variant: The Day The Earth Was Turned Into A Cemetery (sic)' has gone viral with users pointing out that the movie released in 1963.

However, we found out that the text 'The Omicron Variant' has been digitally altered on the poster of another sci-fi movie called 'Phase IV' which released in 1974. Though a movie called 'Omicron' released in 1963, it wasn't about a virus or the variant of a virus.