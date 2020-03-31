COVID-19: Narendra Modi’s Mother Donates Rs 25,000 to PM-Cares
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben has donated Rs 25,000 from her savings to PM-Cares Fund, a charitable trust for people wanting to contribute to fight against the coronavirus outbreak in India, ANI reported.
Heeraben, 98, lives in Raisin village near Gandhinagar in Gujarat with her younger son Pankaj Modi.
Earlier, she had expressed her support for the Janata Curfew by clanging a plate as a symbol of gratitude to those providing essential services.
While setting up PM-Cares, Modi had taken to Twitter to mention that the fund will be used for similar “distressing situations” if at all they take place in the future.
The objective of the national fund is to deal “with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected”. The PM is the chairman of this trust and its members include the defence minister, home minister and finance minister.
The number of cases in India rose to 1,251 on Tuesday, 31 March.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)