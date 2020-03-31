COVID-19: Narendra Modi’s Mother Donates Rs 25,000 to PM-Cares

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben has donated Rs 25,000 from her savings to PM-Cares Fund, a charitable trust for people wanting to contribute to fight against the coronavirus outbreak in India, ANI reported.

Heeraben, 98, lives in Raisin village near Gandhinagar in Gujarat with her younger son Pankaj Modi.

Earlier, she had expressed her support for the Janata Curfew by clanging a plate as a symbol of gratitude to those providing essential services.