'Politics Over Manipur Shameful': Amit Shah Slams Opposition, Appeals for Peace

Speaking on the unrest in Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah said while addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 9 August that while the events which took place in the northeastern state are "shameful," what is more shameful is the politics being played over the issue.

"I agree with the Opposition that there has been unprecedented violence in Manipur. Nobody can stand for that. The events have shamed humanity. But what's more shameful than the events in Manipur is the politics around them," he said, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had brought peace to the northeast.

On Opposition protests: Shah also slammed the Opposition, saying that they did not let him speak on the Manipur issue since the Monsoon Session began.