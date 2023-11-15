ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Image of Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs Wearing Black Goes Viral With False Context

This image is from 2022 and it shows Congress protesting price rise and GST hikes near Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Image of Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs Wearing Black Goes Viral With False Context
An image showing several people wearing black coloured clothes, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is going viral on social media.

The claim states that this image dates back to 5 August 2020 and shows the Congress party protesting the building of Ram Janmbhoomi in Uttar Pradesh by wearing black clothes to Parliament.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The image is from 2022 and shows Rahul Gandhi with other Congress members marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan as a part of a nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image which led us to several old reports from 2022.

  • An article by Telegraph India carried the same image and stated that it shows Rahul Gandhi and other party MPs wearing black clothes and marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

  • It added that this was a part of party's nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items on 5 August 2022.

  • The report also stated that Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex and later were detained by the police.

  • The same image was also carried by The Wire and The Indian Express on 5 August 2022.

The image dates back to 5 August 2022.

(Source: Telegraph India/Screenshot)

  • Further, we found the same image on Press Trust of India, an Indian news agency's photo archives, where the details of the image states that it was taken on 5 August 2022.

The image is not from 2020 as claimed.

(Source: PTI/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An old image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wearing black clothes with other Congress members is being given a false narrative.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint

Topics:  Rahul Gandhi   Fact Check   Webqoof 

