Clip of Robot at Defence Show Viral as King of Bahrain’s Bodyguard

On running a keyword search with ‘robot Dubai’, we came across several videos which suggested that the robot was named ‘Titan’. We then ran a search for ‘Titan robot Dubai’ and came across a report from 19 February, 2019 by Khaleej Times, which said that this is a robot called Titan which was present at the International Defence Exhibition (Idex) held in Abu Dhabi in February 2019. According to the article, the robot would come out once every hour to greet visitors of the exhibition and welcome them.

The article also said that Titan is a famous walkaround robot and also the world's first commercial entertainment robot artist, developed by the British company Cyberstein, adding that it is used by event management companies in the UAE and worldwide to add something special to an event.