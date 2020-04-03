Burning Candles Kills Coronavirus? PM’s Message Given False Spin

The Quint reached out to Abdul Ali, a research scholar at IIT-Bombay. Abdul told us it isn’t possible for 130 candles, as mentioned in the claim, or even more to be able to increase the temperature by 9 degrees.

“The temperature change due to burning of a substance can be calculated by using the formula, q=nmCDT, where q is the heat energy, n is the number of candles, m is the mass, c is the specific heat of the candle and dt is the change in temperature. In this case, all of these dimensions are not known since every candle will vary in weight and size. However, even in ideal conditions, the claim stands no ground,” he said.

Further, the claim that high temperatures will kill coronavirus is in itself dubious. World Health Organisation (WHO) has categorically said ‘no matter how sunny or hot the weather is’ a person can catch coronavirus.