Old Video Shared as Call to Boycott Muslim Businesses in K’taka

After identifying the man in the video as MM Ravindra, former district president of Kodagu BJP, The Quint did a keyword search on Google and came across the same video, which had been uploaded on 22 November 2018.

In the video clip, Ravindra can be heard saying: “Today we are staging a symbolic protest here. In the coming days, let this be a serious warning. A decision has been taken today. If there is anybody opposing us, if there is anyone of the 10 percent opposing the 90 percent, I request everyone to only go to only our people for business so that the others have to shut shop and leave town in 2 months..(sic)”

Preliminary conversations with local journalists in Kodagu confirmed that the video that has been shared is not recent, and at least a year old.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar confirmed to The Quint, that the video is old and has been re-shared by some miscreants to spread fake news.