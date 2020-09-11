BJP Netas Use MP Mosque Pic to Slam Maha CM On ‘Illegal’ Structure

Several social media users, including BJP leaders have shared image of an “illegal construction” falsely claiming that it is from Mumbai. The image used to take a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shows a mosque located at the centre of a road.

However, The Quint’s WebQoof team has verified that the image is not from Mumbai but of Jama Masjid in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

This comes in the backdrop of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials demolishing ‘illegal altercations’ at actor Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office-cum-residence Manikarnika Films.