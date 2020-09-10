Kangana vs BMC vs Sena vs BJP vs Mumbai Police: 5 Big Questions

The heat of the controversial statements by actor Kangana Ranaut has reached her house. Her tussle with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took an ugly turn on 9 September after BMC officials demolished the "illegal alterations" in her Pali Hill office-cum-residence.

Even as the Bombay High Court put a stay on the demolition after Kangana's lawyer filed an appeal, by the time the stay order came, BMC officials had demolished portions of her office-cum-residence.

Right after the videos of the demolition went viral, Kangana said, in an attack directed at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: