Kangana vs BMC vs Sena vs BJP vs Mumbai Police: 5 Big Questions
Is BMC’s demolition drive an outcome of Kangana’s attack on Sena? Is BJP trying to hit back at Sena via Kangana?
Video Editors: Vivek Gupta, Deepthi Ramadas
The heat of the controversial statements by actor Kangana Ranaut has reached her house. Her tussle with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took an ugly turn on 9 September after BMC officials demolished the "illegal alterations" in her Pali Hill office-cum-residence.
Even as the Bombay High Court put a stay on the demolition after Kangana's lawyer filed an appeal, by the time the stay order came, BMC officials had demolished portions of her office-cum-residence.
Right after the videos of the demolition went viral, Kangana said, in an attack directed at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray:
“Today, it is my house that was demolished, tomorrow, it will be your ego.”
5 Big Players, 5 Big Questions
- Kangana Ranaut: The actor has been on attack mode since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput – against Bollywood, Mumbai Police, BMC and the ruling Shiv Sena. The issue escalated after Kangana referred to Mumbai as PoK.
- Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was quick to join the battle. He said Kangana has been repeatedly attacking Mumbai Police and so, she doesn't deserve to stay in Mumbai.
- BJP: After attack from Deshmukh and Sena leader Sanjay Ranaut, Kangana claimed there was a threat to her life. She was immediately provided Y+ security by the Centre. While BJP leader Ram Kadam supported Kangana's PoK remark, another party leader, Ashish Shelar, questioned BMC's demolition drive. However, questions were also raised over Centre's promptness in providing Y+ security to the actor.
- BMC: The civic body's prompt probe and demolition has raised eyebrows too. Many saw BMC's demolition drive as an outcome of Kangana's attacks on Shiv Sena. BMC had issued a 'stop work' notice, asking the actor to respond with 24-hours, failing which the BMC would have to take necessary action. Kangana's lawyer had appealed for seven-day notice to be given to the actor to reply, but the appeal was denied.
- NCP: NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, said that BMC's demolition drive was 'unnecessary'. He also attacked the media for escalating the issue.
However, Big Questions Remain
- BMC's promptness: Why was BMC 'judgemental' on a building constructed several years ago? Did someone file a complaint with the BMC? If yes, then who? And why was BMC so prompt in its demolition drive? Why did BMC deny the seven-day notice period sought by Kangana's lawyer? Why did the civic body act in just 24 hours?
- Kangana's all-out attack: The actor has minced no words in her attack on the Maharashtra government, on the Mumbai police and over Sushant Singh Rajput death case. With whose backing has Kangana waged an all-out war against the 'Maratha Sena'?
- Centre's involvement: How involved is the 'Delhi sultanate' in the battle? Centre was prompt in providing Y+ security to the actor. The BJP leaders in Maharashtra and the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh were quick to support her. Is BJP trying to hit back at arch-rival Shiv Sena through Kangana?
- Bihar elections and politics over Sushant's death: Are upcoming Bihar elections and escalating politics over Sushant Singh Rajput's death inter-connected or a mere coincidence?
- TV debates: Is the ‘Kangana vs BMC’ debate bigger than the COVID-19 situation in the country, or the crashing economy or the tensions with China at LAC?
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.