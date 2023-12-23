Alarmist Post on Severity of COVID-19 XBB Subvariant Resurfaces Amid JN.1 Cases

Speaking to The Quint regarding the same claim in December 2022, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, physician and epidemiologist, who has extensively worked on vaccines and health systems, said, "XBB is a BA.2 subvariant and is not very different from previous variants of Omicron."

More virulent than Omicron and 'deadlier' than Delta?: Those infected by Omicron variant will "maintain their immunity" against the XBB subvariant, a COVID-19 insights blog post by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation's (IHME) read.

Dr Lahariya called the XBB subvariant "just like any other (Omicron) variant and said that there was "nothing to worry about."

As per a statement by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), there was no report in "increase in severity of disease" and was "mild like with other Omicron sub-lineages" as observed in Indian patients.

Regarding reinfections: Dr Lahariya told The Quint, that reinfections would not "alter anything" in people who had already been exposed to or infected by the Omicron variant, and that there was "nothing to worry about."

The WHO had issued a statement regarding the XBB subvariant in October 2022, which mentioned that there was no"substantial difference in disease severity for XBB infections."

However, early evidence suggested that those who had first been infected before the Omicron variant's spread would be at a higher risk of reinfection.

Were the reinfections severe?: Dr Lahariya told us that the XBB subvariant was "not very different from previous variants of Omicron," adding that for people who had never been infected by the coronavirus, "for them any variant could be dangerous."