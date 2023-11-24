Join Us On:
Delhi Court Extends APP Leader Sanjay Singh's Judicial Custody Till 4 Dec

Sanjay Singh has submitted an application for bail in the case, which is scheduled for a hearing on 25 November.

A Delhi court on Friday, 24 November, extended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Sanjay Singh's judicial custody by ten days in relation to the excise policy case.

Singh has filed a bail application, likely to be heard on November 25. His counsel, Mohd Irshad, confirmed the application was filed in the court's registry.

What happened: Sanjay Singh was arrested by a financial probe agency on 4 October after searches at his North Avenue residence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

What the judge said: The judge ordered Singh's judicial custody to be extended until 4 December, citing the investigating officer's submission that the statement of charges against the accused is expected to be filed within the time frame specified.

"The court sees no reason to refuse private treatment to the accused. Hence, the jail superintendent concerned is directed to ensure the appropriate treatment," the judge said regarding Singh's proper treatment, including that of his private doctor.

(With inputs from IANS)

Topics:  Aam Aadmi Party   AAP   Money laundering 

