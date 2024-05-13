Old Video Shared as Recent Visuals of Violent Protest Against Israel in Sweden

A video of a mob attacking several police convoys is being shared to claim that it shows pro-Gaza protestors destroying property in Sweden because an Israeli singer participated in Eurovision.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have said, "Pro-Gazan Muslim migrants who were given shelter in Sweden are destroying Swedish tax payers’ property because an Israeli singer took part in Eurovision. The Israeli singer was given 100 policemen + helicopter security to reach the venue safe."
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to 2009, when anti-Israel activists clashed with the police in Sweden during a tennis match between the latter and Israel in a Davis Cup match.
What led us to the truth?: Using the help of Google Lens, we performed a reverse image search and came across a longer version of the video shared on an unverified YouTube channel.
The video was published on 12 March 2009 and its title when translated to English said, "The police drew guns during the riots - Left-wing activists."
Another round of reverse image search directed us to a clearer version of the viral clip on the channel of a Swedish website named 'Sydsvenskan'.
It was published on 15 May 2009 and its description when loosely translated to English said, "During the Davis Cup tennis in Malmö, a demonstration degenerated. Hooligans destroyed police cars."
News reports: A report published in CBC News said many anti-Israeli protestors clashed with police in Sweden during a tennis match between the latter and Israel.
The protestors were seen hurling firecrackers and rocks at police vans as they were trying to storm the arena where the match was taking place.
According to the police, at least five people were detained from the clash site.
A Reuters report added that hundreds of left-wing militants joined a peaceful pro-Palestinian demonstration which later turned violent.
Around 200 militants pelted stones and paint bombs at the police, while organisers of the official demonstration asked the masked protestors not to use violence.
Team WebQoof found several images from the incident that were available on stock image website 'Alamy'. You can view them here.
About protests against Eurovision: Thousands of people protested in Sweden's Malmo against Israel's participation in the Eurovision song competition, Al Jazeera reported. The protests saw people raising Palestinian flags and shouting slogans at Eurovision.
Conclusion: It is clear that a 13-year-old video of a clash in Sweden is being shared on the internet as a recent incident.
