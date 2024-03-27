Video of Police Chasing a Thief in Indonesia Falsely Shared as Uttar Pradesh

A video showing police chasing two men on bike at night is going viral on social media to claim that this video is from Uttar Pradesh.
The claim highlights that under UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the system of justice is very quick.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed 'POLISI' written on the back of one of the officers.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search along with a reverse image search and came across an old YouTube video.
This was shared by an Indonesian media channel Tribune Medan on 20 April 2020.
The description stated that it shows a chase between the East Jakarta Metro Police Rajawali Team and two robbers.
The same has been reported in their article.
We found another report by Indonesian news outlet, Dream.co.id carrying the same video.
It stated that this chase in East Jakarta stopped when one of the perpetrators was shot in the stomach by the police.
Conclusion: An old video from Indonesia is being falsely shared as from Uttar Pradesh.
