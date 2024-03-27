ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Video of Police Chasing a Thief in Indonesia Falsely Shared as Uttar Pradesh

This video dates back to 2020 and is from Indonesia.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Hindi Female

A video showing police chasing two men on bike at night is going viral on social media to claim that this video is from Uttar Pradesh.

The claim highlights that under UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the system of justice is very quick.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

How did we find out the truth?: We noticed 'POLISI' written on the back of one of the officers.

Screenshot from the video.

(Source: Viral video)

  • Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search along with a reverse image search and came across an old YouTube video.

  • This was shared by an Indonesian media channel Tribune Medan on 20 April 2020.

  • The description stated that it shows a chase between the East Jakarta Metro Police Rajawali Team and two robbers.

  • The same has been reported in their article.

  • We found another report by Indonesian news outlet, Dream.co.id carrying the same video.

  • It stated that this chase in East Jakarta stopped when one of the perpetrators was shot in the stomach by the police.

0

Conclusion: An old video from Indonesia is being falsely shared as from Uttar Pradesh.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on  WhatsApp at 9540511818 ,or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

