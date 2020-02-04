No, Barack & Michelle Obama Aren’t Divorcing; Article is a Parody

The article further goes on to say that after the news broke out, Michelle delivered a rehearsed statement, and said that she had known about Barack’s ‘secret life’ for years and that she hoped he would be happy.

In the article, Barack is quoted as saying that he had been prepared to stay with Michelle but she had decided that the two of them should lead their own lives as their “true selves”, the article said.

The Quint received a query about this article with readers asking about the veracity of the claims being made.

We also found that the article had been shared on Facebook and Twitter by some users.