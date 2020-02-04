Old Video Shared as Chinese PM Praying Amid Coronavirus Scare
CLAIM
A video showing some people offering namaz is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang has realised that the only way to protect people from coronavirus is to offer namaz.
The caption with which the video is being shared reads, “China PM who told we'll translate the Quran as our own realised that the only one way to protect from the korona virus is doing 'sajtha' to Allah and went to the mosque to pray, Mashallah (sic).”
The video is also being shared on Twitter by multiple users with the same claim.
And it has also found its way to Facebook.
TRUE OR FALSE?
False.
The video is actually from July 2015 when the former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi visited Beijing’s Nan Xia Po Mosque and took part in Friday prayers, on his five-day trip to China.
WHAT WE FOUND
We noticed a logo of the news agency Associated Press (AP) on the top-right corner of the video.
Subsequently, we searched on YouTube with keywords ‘PM visit mosque AP’ and could find the same video on their channel.
A part of the description of the video reads: ‘Pan Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi walks into mosque’.
The description further mentions that on the second day of his five-day trip to China, former Malaysian PM visited Beijing's Nan Xia Po Mosque and took part in Friday prayers.
Evidently, the video is of former Malaysian prime minister and not Chinese PM Li Keqiang.
