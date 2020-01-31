Old Video of Kejriwal Roadshow Used as AAP Workers ‘Lynching’ Man

An archived version of the tweet can be viewed here.

The video shared by him showed an open car with some people standing on it, while a large crowd surrounded it. A number of people can also be seen beating up someone, while police appear to be attempting to stop them.

While the video had 1,96,000 views, Agnihotri’s tweet had 15,000 retweets and 25,000 likes at the time this story was published.

Agnihotri’s tweet showed that the video had been sourced from a Twitter user called Amit Raina.