Video of Boys Talking About Conversion in Aligarh Shared With a Communal Spin

A video from Aligarh showing a boy having a conversation about Hindus, Muslims and Islam with another person has gone viral on social media. In the video, the boy on the cycle, who claims to be a Muslim, is seen promoting Islam and encouraging religious conversion.

A journalists working with television channel Sudarshan News, which has been called out for promoting communal enmity and disinformation, shared the video as "proof" of religious conversion in the state. The video was also shared by the UP Twitter handle of the channel.

However, we found that both the boys in the video belonged to the Hindu community. The Quint spoke with circle officer Raghvendra Kumar, who told us that both the people in the viral video were minors and belonged to the same religion.