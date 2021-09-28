Photo of a Bus Accident From Nepal Shared With a False Communal Narrative

A photo of a bus fallen into a river is being circulated on social media with a claim that the driver of the bus killed all 90 people travelling in it intentionally. It further adds a communal narrative to the story by identifying the driver as a Hindu and the passengers as Muslims.

The caption goes on to add that the driver killed the people because he was once forced to eat non-vegetarian food at a Muslim wedding in the 90s.

However, we found the photo is from 2019 when six people were killed when a bus plunged into the Trishuli river in Benighat of Dhading district, Nepal.