These Images of ‘Giants' Skeletons’ Found in Sri Lanka Are AI-Generated!

A set of images of skeletons with people standing around it, is being shared on Facebook as a recent discovery of 'giants' skeletons' in a Sri Lankan village.
Is this true?: The images are created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.
How did we find out?: At first, we noticed '#ai_image' on one of the posts' caption.
It was uploaded by Facebook user on 20 March.
Additionally, the user's profile bio described them as "digital creator." We have reached out to the user to get details about the image.
Irregularities in the images: Upon closely examining the images, we noticed few irregularities in the form of an uneven number of fingers on each hand of the skeleton, an extra hand behind a lady, etcetera.
(Swipe right to see the irregularities in the images.)
Here are few irregularities in the form of an extra hand and headless-body.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
What results did AI-detection websites yield?: Taking the hint from the above post, we ran the images on AI-detection websites such as Huggingface and AI or Not.
Huggingface concluded the image with people around was 77 percent created using AI and the other was 93 percent likely to be AI-generated.
(Swipe right to see the results.)
This image is 77% AI-generated, according to Hugging Face.
(Source: Hugging Face/Screenshot)
AI or Not concluded that the images were "likely AI-generated."
(Swipe right to see the results.)
The images are ikely AI-generated.
(Source: Ai or Not/Screenshot)
Conclusion: Both the images are created using Aritificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
