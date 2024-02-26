This Image of a Farmer Sitting on Road and Surrounded by Police Is AI-Generated

An image that shows a man sitting on a road, surrounded by several police personnel is being shared with users linking it to the ongoing farmers' protests.
What have users said?: Those sharing the image have uploaded it with a caption in Hindi that said, "You will have degrees for the rest of your life...If you cannot read the moist eyes of food donors then you are illiterate (sic)."
What is the truth?: The image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show a real visual from the ongoing protests.
Discrepancies in the viral image: We noticed that the faces of the policemen in the background appeared to be blurred, which is a common indicator of an image being AI-generated.
The other noticeable error was the highly smoothened-out texture of the entire image.
Passing the image through detection tools: Team WebQoof passed the viral image through AI detection tools namely - 'Hive Moderation' and 'Is It AI?'.
While the first tool showed a probability of 99.9 percent, the second one showed over 96 percent chances of the image being AI-generated.
The tool showed over 99 percent probability of the image being AI-generated.
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
Conclusion: It is clear that the image is AI-generated and does not show a real visual from the ongoing farmers' protests.
