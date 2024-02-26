ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Image of a Farmer Sitting on Road and Surrounded by Police Is AI-Generated

We found that the image has been generated using the help of AI tools and does not show a real visual of a farmer.

An image that shows a man sitting on a road, surrounded by several police personnel is being shared with users linking it to the ongoing farmers' protests.

What have users said?: Those sharing the image have uploaded it with a caption in Hindi that said, "You will have degrees for the rest of your life...If you cannot read the moist eyes of food donors then you are illiterate (sic)."



An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/(formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The post had garnered over 40 thousand views on the platform at the time of writing this report. (More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show a real visual from the ongoing protests.

Discrepancies in the viral image: We noticed that the faces of the policemen in the background appeared to be blurred, which is a common indicator of an image being AI-generated.

  • The other noticeable error was the highly smoothened-out texture of the entire image.



The image had several common discrepancies.

(Source: Viral image/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Passing the image through detection tools: Team WebQoof passed the viral image through AI detection tools namely - 'Hive Moderation' and 'Is It AI?'.

  • While the first tool showed a probability of 99.9 percent, the second one showed over 96 percent chances of the image being AI-generated.

  • The tool showed over 99 percent probability of the image being AI-generated.

    (Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is clear that the image is AI-generated and does not show a real visual from the ongoing farmers' protests.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)



