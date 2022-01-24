2020 Delhi Riots Video Shared as 'Youth Thrashed for Raising Pro-Pak Slogans'
The video is from riots that broke out in Delhi in 2020 and doesn’t show Muslim men being thrashed in Kashmir.
A video of a group of injured men being forced to sing the national anthem by uniformed police officers is being shared across social media platforms to claim that the Indian Army beat up Muslim men from Rajasthan, who were raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Kashmir.
However, the video is old. We found that the video dates back to February 2020, when violence erupted across parts of northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The video shows Delhi police personnel forcing five injured men to sing the national anthem. One of the injured, later identified as Faizan, succumbed to his injuries days after the incident.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with a claim in Hindi, that reads:
“राजस्थान से कई मुसलमान लङके कश्मीर घूमने गये। वहां ये लोग जोर शोर से नारे लगाने लगे : " पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद !"भारत को हिंदू राष्ट्र नहीं बनने देंगे !" हाहा।इन नारा लगाने वाल लफंगे देशद्रोहियों को भारतीय सैनिकों ने ऐसे ठोका ऐसे ठोका कि हालत खराब कर दी।”
(Translation: Many Muslim boys from Rajasthan visited Kashmir. There, these people fervently raised slogans like “Long Live Pakistan! We won’t let India become a Hindu nation!” Haha, these sloganeering, traitorous buffoons were badly thrashed by the Indian Army.)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The clip had previously gone viral during the riots that broke out across northeast Delhi in 2020.
The Quint had carried multiple stories on the violence, which broke out across parts of Delhi on 24 February 2020.
The riots, which stemmed from protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, continued for four days and claimed over 50 lives.
This report, dated 29 February 2020, speaks about the death of Faizan, one of the men seen lying unconscious in the video.
As per the report, the video had surfaced on social media on 25 February 2020. The article also carried a link to a tweet shared by the official Twitter account of Shaheen Bagh, where tens of Muslim women sat in protest of the CAA.
The account shared the video, noting that it was shot on 24 February in Maujpur, Delhi.
The Quint reported on in detail. Coverage of the viral video and the events that followed can be viewed here.
Evidently, an old video of the 2020 riots that broke out in parts of Delhi is being shared with a false narrative of Muslim men being thrashed by the Indian army in Kashmir for raising pro-Pakistan slogans.
