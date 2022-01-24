2020 Delhi Riots Video Shared as 'Youth Thrashed for Raising Pro-Pak Slogans'

The clip had previously gone viral during the riots that broke out across northeast Delhi in 2020.

The Quint had carried multiple stories on the violence, which broke out across parts of Delhi on 24 February 2020.

The riots, which stemmed from protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, continued for four days and claimed over 50 lives.

This report, dated 29 February 2020, speaks about the death of Faizan, one of the men seen lying unconscious in the video.