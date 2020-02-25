Video of Delhi Cops Forcing Men to Sing National Anthem Surfaces

A video of police personnel in riot gear thrashing five people lying injured on the side of a road is viral on social media. The video shows a policeman capturing the incident on his mobile phone while the injured men are being forced to sing the national anthem. The cops can also be heard hurling abuses and repeatedly using the word ‘Azadi’ while beating the men. The official Twitter account of Shaheen Bagh wrote that the clip was shot during violence in Delhi in the view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Several individuals on social media have asked Alt News to verify the video. In the course of this article, we will verify the location and the time of the incident.