Man Forced By Delhi Police to Sing National Anthem on Video Dies
A video that surfaced on Tuesday, 25 February, on social media shows police personnel beating five injured people and a policeman capturing the incident on phone while they are being forced to sing national anthem. Out of the five men, 24-year-old Faizan has passed away on Thursday, The Indian Express reported.
Faizan, a resident of Kardam Puri, passed away at the LNJP Hospital. “He was admitted to the neurosurgery ward of the hospital on Tuesday and died early Thursday morning. He had suffered gunshot wounds and was critical,” Dr Kishore Singh, medical director, LNJP hospital told The Indian Express.
He has been identified as the man in the blue shirt in the viral video, lying near the pavement, as per NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain.
Nayeem, Faizan's elder brother, who works in a meat shop, told News18 that earlier they were taken to GTB hospital where they were treated for “name’s sake.”
Tariq Ali, son of Kauser Ali who was seen in the video, told The Indian Express that he saw the video on Facebook and identified his father in it. Kauser Ali was coming back to Kardam Puri, where they reside, from India Gate on that day.
Earlier, Alt News had independently verified the video and had spoken to one of the victims seen in the video, who, on the condition of anonymity, had said, “Police had brutally thrashed the 5-6 (men). [They] broke someone’s hand, someone’s leg. My hand and leg are also broken. There are 8-10 stitches on my head. I am unable to speak. Policemen were saying do you want azaadi?”
Faizan’s brother Nayeem also alleged that the police had an idea that he was about to die.
"What we got from them was a battered body, bleeding through its skull, with the jaw broken. This was not Faizan. I saw my brother murmur in pain the whole night. He kept repeating "Police beat me up. They beat me up,” said Bablu, Faizan's brother-in-law.
(With inputs from The Indian Express, News18)
