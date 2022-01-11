'Delhi Riots a Conspiracy To Bring Govt to Its Knees,' Says Prosecution

The prosecution on Tuesday, 11 January, opposed the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case arguing that the idea of the alleged Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy was to “overawe the government and bring it to its knees.”

"The riots were clearly a criminal conspiracy carried out in secrecy. There is a continuation after the crime and a clear attempt to cover up," Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad said.

He further added that the conspiracy has to be proved taking into account circumstantial evidence and that the riots were not a “spontaneous burst of violence.”