National Anthem Doesn't Inflict Injury: 2nd Victim in Viral Clip

Shortly after the incident, multiple videos of the episode went viral, causing an uproar on social media.

While Muzammil came back home with a sore body and haunting memories that “keep playing in front of his eyes”, 23-year-old Faizan, who too was in the video, did not survive the ordeal.

According to Faizan’s family, the 23-year-old died on the intervening night of 26-27 February, after being released from police custody on the night of 25 February, where he spent close to 24 hours.