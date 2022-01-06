Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tests COVID Positive Again, Says 'Mild Symptoms'
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also requested those who met him recently to isolate themselves and get tested for COVID.
Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, 6 January, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and asked those who have come in contact with him to isolate and get tested.
He also shared that his symptoms are mild.
“This evening I got myself tested for Covid and was found positive. My symptoms are very light and there is no other problem. All those who came into contact with me today, I request them to isolate themselves and undergo COVID-Test. (Sic)”Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
This is the second time Gehlot has tested positive for the virus, however. In April 2021 too, he had isolated himself after testing COVID positive.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Gehlot had said that the Election Commission should immediately stop political rallies ahead of the polls, amid the startling spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.
India reported 90,928 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a massive 65 percent jump from the 58,097 cases on Wednesday.
