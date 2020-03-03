1 Dead, But No FIR Against Cops Who Made the Injured Sing Anthem

Is Delhi Police shielding members of its force in the case of a killing that took place during the violence in northeast Delhi?

Why have Delhi Police failed to identify the police personnel involved in the filming and abuse of five seriously injured men, one of whom, identified as Faizan, is now dead?

Why is Delhi Police's version of the circumstances around Faizan's death differing from details mentioned on Faizan's death certificate issued by Delhi's LNJP hospital?

All serious questions. No answers.

Delhi Police's reputation has taken a beating following their poor response to the violence in northeast Delhi. Many have even described the role of some Delhi Police personnel as ‘blatantly partisan’.